Mercy announces layoffs and furloughs due to COVID-19

ARKANSAS, USA — Mercy has announced it will layoff and furlough workers due to the impact the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had on the economy.

"Like other health care systems across the country, Mercy is taking difficult steps to address the heavy economic consequences of the COVID-19 crisis," a release from Mercy said.

The furloughs will start next week and last through the end of July as need. Health insurance will be continued throughout the furlough period, and an additional 80 hours of pay may be provided through Mercy's crisis PTO fund.

Mercy will also be eliminating positions at every level of the organization, which they say will have an impact on every department and community they serve.

Mercy was unable to provide more information into how many workers will be laid off.

Also, all leaders at Mercy will earn up to 26% less this year than last, with the most significant reductions coming at the senior level.

For all co-workers, 401k/403b service contributions and matches will not be made for 2020, and annual merit increases may be delayed, as well.

No one will be hired into open positions for the foreseeable future without approval of Mercy's senior leadership, a release said.

"Our hearts go out to those impacted by these changes and the unprecedented impact of this global pandemic."