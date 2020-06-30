Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas makes 100 Top Hospitals list

The goal of list is to identify practices that could help other health care organizations achieve consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance.

ROGERS, Ark. — Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas was named to the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list for the second consecutive year.

The hospital was also recognized for its quality care with a five-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and “A” safety grades from The Leapfrog Group for the past four years.

The independent study by IBM Watson Health reviewed 3,134 hospitals in the United States using publicly available clinical, operational and patient satisfaction metrics and data.

IBM Watson Health established the list to help identify the best practices that could help other health care organizations achieve consistent, balanced and sustainable high performance.

“In these unprecedented times, it buoys my spirits for Mercy Hospital to receive this recognition because it highlights the contributions of our frontline health care workers who deliver outstanding care every day, often in difficult circumstances,” said Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas. “Quality, safe care is paramount because it ensures patients have the best possible outcomes no matter what medical landscape we are facing."

According to IBM Watson Health, as compared to similar hospitals, the hospitals included on the Fortune/IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospitals list had better results on key clinical and operational performance indicators, including:

Survival rates

Patient complications

Health care associated infections

30-day mortality

30-day hospital-wide readmission rates

Length of stay

Wait time in emergency rooms

Inpatient expense

Profitability

Ratings from patients

“Hospitals, health systems and the dedicated clinicians and staff who work at these organizations have emerged as true heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are grateful to be able to recognize these extraordinary leaders at this time,” said Kyu Rhee, M.D., vice president and chief health officer, IBM Watson Health. “From small community hospitals to major teaching hospitals, organizations on this list demonstrate a relentless commitment to high value, patient-centered care and innovation. It is clear that the COVID-19 crisis will be a catalyst for reinvention, and we believe these top performing hospitals are positioned to emerge stronger and smarter out of this crisis.”