Mercy Hospice sets virtual remembrance service for families who've lost loved ones

Last year’s remembrance service was canceled due to COVID-19, so this year’s service will honor families who experienced a loss anytime over the past two years.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Families who lost loved ones over the past two years are invited to attend Mercy Hospice Fort Smith’s virtual remembrance service.

The virtual service will take place on Sunday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. It will be available for live or recorded viewing via Zoom.

Anyone is welcome to participate in the service.

Bereavement coordinator at Mercy Hospice Fort Smith, Rebekah Hassler, said the service is a way for Mercy Hospice to provide comfort to those families who have lost a loved one.

“Though we are disappointed we won’t be able to hold the remembrance service in person (due to COVID safety precautions), we sincerely hope that it will still offer an opportunity for grieving families to find some comfort in participating, knowing they aren’t alone in their grief,” Hassler said. “Mercy Hospice and bereavement staff and volunteers will be participating in the service, honoring the lives of their loved ones lost, cherishing their memories and offering consolation to those who loved them.”

For more information on the remembrance service, click here for a link to the service or call 479-573-3866.

Mercy Hospice serves patients with any terminal illness, wherever they may live, including:

Homes and apartments

Nursing homes

Assisted living facilities

Independent care facilities