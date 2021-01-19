Mercy Fort Smith will offer COVID-19 vaccinations beginning Jan. 20

Mercy will host a vaccination clinic on Jan. 20 for individuals who are included in Phase 1-B and 1-A.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Beginning Jan. 20, Mercy Fort Smith will offer COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible area residents.

Mercy will host a vaccination clinic beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday (Jan. 20) for individuals who are included in Phase 1-B, which began on Monday (Jan. 18), as well as those who were eligible in Phase 1-A, of the Arkansas Health Department’s schedule.

Supplies across the nation remain very limited, and Mercy will continue to schedule vaccines as supplies are made available.

Those who are eligible, based on state and federal guidelines, can submit a form at mercy.net/FSMVaccine to be placed on a waitlist, and Mercy will reach out to schedule appointments as the vaccine supply allows.

Vaccinating the millions who are eligible for the vaccine will take several months, as only a fraction of the doses that are needed are available at this time.

Mercy plans to continue to contact those who have submitted a form at mercy.net/FSMVaccine and give them an opportunity to schedule a vaccination as the state makes more vaccine available.

Visit mercy.net/VacFAQ for more information about the vaccine.

Mercy strongly encourages everyone to be vaccinated as their priority group is eligible, to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

Clinical trials proved the vaccine to be safe and effective, and no Mercy co-workers vaccinated as part of the 1-A priority group experienced serious adverse effects.