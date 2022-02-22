Mercy Fort Smith breaks ground on ER and ICU expansion

Mercy Fort Smith is beginning construction on a $162.5 million expansion of its emergency department and intensive care unit.

FORT SMITH, Ark — Mercy Fort Smith's construction is beginning for the hospital's emergency department and intensive care unit (ICU).

On Tuesday, Feb. 22, Mercy Fort Smith and other community leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony where the construction is set to take place.

Mercy says the emergency room (ER) will expand from 29 to 50 rooms, allow for about 25,000 more patient visits per year, and include special considerations for infectious disease and behavioral health patients. The ICU will expand from 38 to 64 rooms.

The parking lot will also expand to add 140 parking spaces with parking closer to the new ER entrance.

There will also be a new 22-bed observation unit requiring no renovation in the former ICU space, a new gift shop, and a meeting room space. Additionally, the construction will also include the helipad relocation plans to include the relocation of the helipad that will improve the patient transport process.

