Mercy expands services in response to COVID-19 outbreak

Hospital triage and virtual visits are part of Mercy hospitals' and clinics' expanded services.

SPRINGDALE, Ark — As the world continues to make unprecedented decisions related to COVID-19, Mercy clinics and hospitals are making changes to help protect and serve patients and caregivers.

Mercy hospitals in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas will open temporary triage space near the main ER entrance to provide help for those who think they may have COVID-19.

An initial triage nurse will quickly assess the reason for a patient’s visit and if COVID-19 is suspected, the patient will be isolated from others and treated in that space.

Virtual visits will be used to reduce the risk of exposure and transmission.

Mercy’s goal is to have 95 percent of visits happening virtually in the coming days.

Patients with an established Mercy physician should call the regular clinic number or Mercy Call Center at 888-338-3885 in Northwest Arkansas and 844-673-3939 in Fort Smith.

Mercy has set up dedicated clinics to keep those with suspected respiratory illnesses separate from other patients due to their increased susceptibility to coronavirus.

Viver Valley Mercy Convenient Care

Van Buren:

Mercy Convenient Care at 3505 S 79th St. Phone: 479-709-8686

Fort Smith:

Mercy Convenient Care at 1400 Zero St. Phone: 479-573-3082

Northwest Arkansas GoHealth

Patients needing care for non-respiratory symptoms are encouraged to visit GoHealth locations.

GoHealth locations are open in Fayetteville, Springdale, and Rogers from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Northwest Arkansas Convenient Care

Bentonville:

Mercy Convenient Care on Highway 102 Phone:479-986-6090

Process for treatment at Mercy Convenient Care in Bentonville:

Patients must have a referral from a Mercy primary care physician via a virtual visit to Mercy Convenient Care.

Patients with moderate to severe respiratory symptoms will first be seen in a drive-through clinic to have their symptoms assessed and to receive treatment.

Those with more severe symptoms will be seen inside the clinic building and those with the most critical symptoms may be transported to Mercy Hospital ER.

To separate patients with physical injuries, Mercy will open acute injury clinics in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas, which will be staffed by physicians specializing in orthopedics.

Mercy Clinic Orthopedics and Mercy Clinic Podiatry in Fort Smith:

Phone: 479-709-6700

Accepting walk-in patients from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday

Mercy Clinic Orthopedics in Rogers:

Phone: 479-261-9607

Will accept acute injury patients by referral from primary care physicians

Restricted Visitors

Mercy Hospitals in Fort Smith and Northwest Arkansas are prohibiting visitors with limited exceptions to protect patients, visitors, and staff.