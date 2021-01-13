Mercy EMS contract extended in southeastern Benton County

This new contract between Mercy EMS and Benton County will extend services in the southeastern part of the county from 2021 through 2023.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Benton County and Mercy Emergency Medical Services (EMS) will continue their collaboration to serve southeastern Benton County residents through 2023.

Mercy EMS covers the following fire districts of the following volunteer fire departments: Beaver Lake, Rocky Branch, Piney Point, Highway 94 East, Hickory Creek and Pleasure Heights. Residents of the unincorporated Lowell area are also included.

“I’m thrilled we’re continuing our partnership with Mercy,” Benton County Judge Barry Moehring said. “Since the inception of this agreement in 2017, Mercy’s EMS service has resulted in lower response times for Beaver Lake-area residents and lower costs for all of Benton County. That agreement has served as a model for subsequent agreements in other parts of Benton County. Overall, we have more ambulances serving more people than ever before and at a savings to taxpayers over previous service models.”

Mercy EMS and Benton County first agreed on the service in January 2018, and saved Benton County $816,098.73, according to Channing Barker, Benton County Communications Director.

“Mercy is grateful for the opportunity to continue serving the needs of Benton County for EMS coverage in the area,” said Bob Patterson, Executive Director of Emergency Medical Services for Mercy. “The ongoing collaboration with Benton County, Beaver Lake Fire Department and others has proven very successful and something we are very proud of.”