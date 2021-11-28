Paramedic dies from injury sustained while responding to Little Rock Marathon

Major Dean Douglas was injured while responding to a call during last week's Little Rock Marathon. He died on Friday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Major Dean Douglas lost his life after he was hurt while responding to an emergency call during last week's Little Rock Marathon.

He was on life support until Friday.

The company released their official statement over Douglas' death in a Facebook post:

"Yesterday, we lost a colleague, friend and hero. Major Dean Douglas tragically lost his life after suffering injuries sustained while responding to an emergency call during last week's Little Rock Marathon. He served as a MEMS Paramedic during the race and had been on life support since then. In his last act of heroism, he donated his organs so that others may live. This is the only line-of-duty death that our organization has experienced in our 37-year history. Our prayers are with his family and the colleagues who served alongside him."

The Little Rock Fire Department also released the following statement on Facebook:

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the MEMS family as they mourn the passing of Major Dean Douglas. Major Douglas was injured in a tragic accident while working the Little Rock Marathon. Condolences to his family and all the lives that he touched."

Our thoughts are with Douglas' family and everyone who knew him.