Watch: ROTC members, Fayetteville firefighters honor 9/11 victims with Memorial Stair Climb at Razorback stadium

Hundreds climbed the stadium steps Thursday morning in remembrance of the 110 flights of stairs first responders climbed on that frightful day in 2001.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Saturday marks 20 years since the September 11th attacks on America. To honor those fallen, a group of University of Arkansas Army and Air Force ROTC members, along with the firefighters, paid tribute by holding their ninth annual Memorial Stair Climb at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Hundreds climbed the stadium steps Thursday morning in remembrance of the 110 flights of stairs first responders climbed on that frightful day in 2001.