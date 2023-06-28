Memorial scholarship set up to honor Isaiah Torres

The scholarship will benefit students who study how to investigate and spot child abuse.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — For years now, we have followed the murder of Isaiah Torres. The Benton County boy was murdered by his parents after years of abuse. But now, he's being remembered in a way that aims to prevent tragedies like the one that took his life.

“I wanted to do something that would be in Isaiah's a memory that would keep his memory alive that would continue to honor his life and his story,” said Amy Gourley.

Registered nurse Amy Gourley has no connection to Isaiah Torres or his family. She happened to be at the Bentonville square one day as Mauricio Torres’ sat on trial for a second time, accused of killing his six-year-old son Isaiah. She decided to sit in on the rest of that trial and then the third.

“At the third trial, sentencing, I almost felt worse after it was over, because I felt like no one would continue to share Isaiah’s story or even talk about him anymore,” she said.

Gourley says after Torres was sentenced to life in prison this February, she sat in her car brainstorming. That’s when she decided investing in the education of the future child advocates would help honor Isaiah’s life.

“Isaiah would be 15 next week, if he was still alive, if he wasn't killed at the hands of his parents, the ones who were supposed to love him and protect him the most,” she said.

She established the Isaiah Torres Memorial Scholarship Fund at Northwest Arkansas Community College which will benefit students in the child advocacy studies (CAS) program.

Stephanie Morris oversees the program and says it's designed to prepare future frontline professionals that might be involved in investigating or responding to child maltreatment. She says many of their students rely on financial aid or scholarships.

“Many of them are first-generation college students, or they're working full time, and every penny will really make a big difference to them in the long run. These are fields for people that have a passion for helping, not necessarily making a lot of money. And so, they're going to come out with fewer student loans, which will make it much easier for them to get started in their professional careers,” said Stephanie Morris.

She says it’s amazing that Gourley took Isaiah’s story and decided to do something good with it. Now, Gourley is calling on her community to help make a difference.

“One person can change things, one person can make a difference. One person can inspire other people in the community. And I think that's what people need to remember is that you can do hard things, if you could do things that will make a difference,” she said.

Click here if you would like to donate to the Isaiah Torres memorial scholarship fund. Click on the donate now tab. Then enter the amount you wish to donate. In the 'How would you like to direct your donation' text box, enter Isaiah Torres Memorial Scholarship Fund.

You can also donate by mail to the address below:

Northwest Arkansas Community College Foundation

Attn: Isaiah Torres Memorial Scholarship Fund

One College Drive

Bentonville, AR 72712

