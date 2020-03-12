x
Memorial Rodeo to be held in honor of teen who died in hunting accident

This weekend a memorial rodeo will be held for Newt Hodge in Natural Dam with all proceeds going to his family.

NATURAL DAM, Ark. — A memorial rodeo is being held in honor of a Sebastian County teen who died in a hunting accident last week. 

14-year-old Klancy “Newt” Hodge died when the gun he and his brother used to shoot a deer accidentally went off. 

Last Monday (Nov. 23) Newt and his 21-year-old brother, Kasey Hodge were loading a deer into the truck when the gun that was leaning against the truck fell and went off, killing Newt and injuring his brother. 

In memory of the young cowboy a benefit rodeo is being held in his honor Friday (Dec. 4) and Saturday (Dec. 5) evening in Natural Dam with all proceeds going to his family.  

The rodeo will be held at Rafter J Hero’s Arena in Natural Dam at begins at 7 p.m. both days. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Hodge family.

