Memorial Rodeo to be held in honor of teen who died in hunting accident

This weekend a memorial rodeo will be held for Newt Hodge in Natural Dam with all proceeds going to his family.

NATURAL DAM, Ark. — A memorial rodeo is being held in honor of a Sebastian County teen who died in a hunting accident last week.

14-year-old Klancy “Newt” Hodge died when the gun he and his brother used to shoot a deer accidentally went off.

Last Monday (Nov. 23) Newt and his 21-year-old brother, Kasey Hodge were loading a deer into the truck when the gun that was leaning against the truck fell and went off, killing Newt and injuring his brother.

In memory of the young cowboy a benefit rodeo is being held in his honor Friday (Dec. 4) and Saturday (Dec. 5) evening in Natural Dam with all proceeds going to his family.