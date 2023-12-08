Memorial ride honors mother and daughter who were murdered last year

The money raised at the event will go to the three children Ashely left behind.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Dozens of people in Rogers gathered to remember the lives of the baby and mother who were killed by Amber Waterman.

A memorial poker run paid tribute to the lives of Ashley Boone and her baby Valkyrie. Ashely Boone was kidnapped and killed by Amber Waterman after she went missing on October 31, 2022.

The event was hosted by the NWA Rider communities and organized by Matt Dufour. The 100-mile ride lasted two and a half hours and started at Pig Trail Harley Davidson

Dufour says this event means a lot to the community.

"This is something that is close to our hearts. this is something that is close to the community's hearts. Something that is close to our community of motorcyclists' hearts," said Dufour.

The money raised at the event will go to the three children Ashely left behind.

"We are out here to show support for the family. She left behind three beautiful kids that are all under the age of 18. So my goal is to do this ride every year and try and raise money for these kids," said Dufour.

Dufour says they plan to put the proceeds into an account from the annual event and give the children the money when they turn 18.

"What we are gonna do is put it into an account. That way, when they are 18 they have the opportunity to buy a car for their first job, to be able to go to college, whatever they need to do to get a leg up on life."

