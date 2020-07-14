Mellow Mushroom launches ‘A Pie for A Pie’ community giving program

For every stone-baked pie sold Thursday (July 16), the Mellow Mushroom store owner in Fayetteville will donate pies to Washington Regional Hospital.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers, with more than 180 restaurants in 21 states, announced the launch of ‘A Pie For A Pie’ giving back program to help charities and frontline workers.

The more pizza pies Mellow Mushroom sells on Thursday (July 16), the more Mellow Mushroom store owners will give to their local charities and front-line workers.

For every stone-baked pie sold on Thursday, the Mellow Mushroom store owner in Fayetteville will donate pies to Washington Regional Hospital front-line workers.

Mellow Mushroom store owners are excited to be able to support their community while keeping their restaurant teams employed.

“Mellow is delighted to launch 'A Pie for A Pie' to help those within our local community,” said Kevin Kestner, Mellow Mushroom Fayetteville store owner. “We are grateful to so many people who have helped us survive this unprecedented time.”

“At Mellow Mushroom, our local owner-operators have built strong community connections, which has played a big role in the success of Mellow Mushroom over the years,” said Anne Mejia, Vice President of Brand Development. “The strength of this new giving program lies in the ability for our owners to contribute where it matters most in their hometowns.”

Mellow Mushroom restaurants are now open for dine-in service.

For more information about Mellow Mushroom Pizza Bakers and to view the full menu of munchies, salads, pizzas, calzones, hoagies and more, go to MellowMushroom.com or call (479) 521-1001.

Posted by Mellow Mushroom on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Click HERE to like Mellow Mushroom on Facebook.