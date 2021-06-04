Melissa Etheridge to perform at Walton Arts Center

Melissa Etheridge's 2021 tour will make a stop in Fayetteville this October and will perform at the Walton Arts Center.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Melissa Etheridge's 2021 tour will make a stop in Fayetteville this October and will perform at the Walton Arts Center.

Etheridge is performing as part of the Land O’Lakes Concert Series on the 2021-22 Walton Arts Center season.

The performance will take place on October 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday (May 7) at 10 a.m. and prices will range from $44 to $94 plus applicable fees.