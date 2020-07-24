Meetings held to discuss Fianna Hills revamp

The country club has had its amenities shut down for nearly two years and locals say it's time for a change.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fianna Hills in Fort Smith is looking to revamp its golf course and country club.

Two meetings were held Thursday (July 23) evening at the Forefront Church to discuss plans and inform the property owners.

The country club has had its amenities shut down for nearly two years and locals say it's time for a change.

“We’re very concerned about the country club and it being closed,” said Kay Ashby, property owner for 30 years.

Ashby says she and her husband used to use the country club all the time.

“My husband played golf several times a week we’ve used the pool, we’ve used the dining room," she said.

At the first meeting Thursday evening, residents were informed about some of the preliminary plans to reopen the country club.

“I’m hoping they’re going to get the golf course back in shape, get the pool going, there’s some talk about maybe renting out the restaurant to somebody which would be awesome," Ashby said.

The second meeting gave more specifics but was for current and potential investors.

Aaron St. Amant is facilitating the deal and says it will be a good deal for the community.

“In hope of restoring and preserving property values while providing a safe place, a safe and friendly place for the community together,” said Aaron St. Amant, Agent with O’Neal Real Estate.

Property owners say they are excited and will support improvement to the country club.

“I raise my boys here, we’ve made great neighbors, you’re constantly seeing people riding up and down the neighborhood with wagons, bikes you name it, it’s just a family oriented neighborhood we love it,” said Melissa Gibbs, property owner for 16 years.