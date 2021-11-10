Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas near 67,000 pounds through October

Almost 67,000 pounds of medical marijuana have been sold in Arkansas since May 2019.

ARKANSAS, USA — Almost 67,000 pounds – roughly the weight of two F-35 fighter jets – of medical marijuana have been sold in Arkansas since May 2019, with the state collecting just under $45 million in taxes on the sales.

Licensed dispensaries in the state have sold 66,994 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary opened in May 2019, with the value of the sales at $447 million.

Medical marijuana patients purchased 3,527 pounds of medical marijuana from the state’s 37 dispensaries in October, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, the parent agency of the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission. Most of the tax revenue is placed in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences National Cancer Designation Trust Fund.