Media execs, Fort Smith native TV creator to kick off Fort Smith International Film Festival

The River Valley Film Society is partnering with TGE, a global virtual studio, and entertainment and technology holdings company.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Film Society is partnering with TGE, a global virtual studio, and entertainment and technology holdings company, for the Aug. 13 opening night of the Fort Smith International Film Festival.

The opening night begins at 5 p.m. at The Majestic venue in downtown Fort Smith.

The evening’s keynote speakers will be TGE CEO Giovanni Jackson and Chief Operations Officer Keith Kaplan. Jackson has more than 30 years of experience in developing, creating, performing, recording, financing, and producing music, film, television, and multimedia entertainment. Jackson and Kaplan plan to discuss Arkansas’ place in the global entertainment market and the possibilities that exist for Fort Smith’s growing creative economy.

