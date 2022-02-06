Area Meals on Wheels program feeling the effects of recent inflation

Our Healthy Community serves meals to senior citizens around the area and says inflation has taken a toll on the Meals on Wheels program.

BENTON COUNTY, Ark — Our Healthy Community says its Meals on Wheels Program is facing financial hardships as the price of gas rises and the nation continues to face supply chain issues.

The program serves Benton, Carroll and Madison Counties through its six senior centers. They serve 750 clients through the programs, which provide a daily hot meal for each person. For clients who are further from the center, the program provides frozen meals.

“We have some very dedicated drivers they get very close to the people that they deliver meals to and the people on their routes get close to them," said chief growth officer, Rita Sullins. "They depend on them being there every day and they sometimes that's the only person they see is that driver”

“The meal that we deliver may be the only one they have that day," said CEO Susan Moore.

Moore explained that their gas costs went up from around $60 for a van a day to now $125. She adds that with supply chain issues, some of their items may not be available. She says that having a senior's favorite meal is important to ensure they're eating.

According to Moore, the program receives federal and state funding but relies heavily on grants and donations.

“It does not even cover 50% of what our expenses are and that was during a good time," Moore said. "With the expenses of fuel and food going up you know it really doesn't even cover that.”

Although costs have gone up, the leadership at Our Healthy Community says they'll continue serving their clients.

