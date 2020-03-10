McMillon sons plan hospitality project in downtown Bentonville

Seven-figure property transaction in downtown Bentonville has put into motion the early stages of a hospitality project.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Seven-figure property transaction in downtown Bentonville has put into motion the early stages of a hospitality project headed by the two sons of Walmart President and CEO Doug McMillon.

Urbn Share is marketed as an alternative to hotels for business travelers, according to its website. Spencer McMillon is the founder and CEO. Blake McMillon is the COO. Spencer McMillon deferred an interview request from the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal to a later date.

The website urbnshare.com indicates the company’s plans for locations in Bentonville in 2021 and Seattle in 2022. The Bentonville site shown on the website is at the corner of Southeast Eighth and Southeast C streets. Adjacent residential properties at that location changed hands recently for $1.52 million.