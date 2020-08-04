McDonald’s to support first responders with 'Hotcakes for Heroes'

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, Apr. 10, the owners and staff of local McDonald’s restaurants in Northwest Arkansas are honoring local heroes with a free breakfast.
First responders from area fire departments, police departments, emergency medical services, hospitals, and healthcare clinics with valid identification will be treated to a free order of hotcakes with syrup and butter from 9 to 10 a.m.
“It’s our distinct honor to extend this offer to the men and women who put themselves at risk every day to keep us safe,” said Bill Mathews, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We are so grateful to them for the way they support the communities where we work and live during this troubling time.”
The offer is available as a carry-out order or through the drive-thru at participating restaurants.
Several restaurants will also deliver food to various first responder locations throughout the area depending on store staffing levels.
