McDonald’s to support first responders with 'Hotcakes for Heroes'

Local McDonald’s Owner/Operators give back to hometown heroes and the communities they serve.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — On Friday, Apr. 10, the owners and staff of local McDonald’s restaurants in Northwest Arkansas are honoring local heroes with a free breakfast.

First responders from area fire departments, police departments, emergency medical services, hospitals, and healthcare clinics with valid identification will be treated to a free order of hotcakes with syrup and butter from 9 to 10 a.m.

“It’s our distinct honor to extend this offer to the men and women who put themselves at risk every day to keep us safe,” said Bill Mathews, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We are so grateful to them for the way they support the communities where we work and live during this troubling time.”

The offer is available as a carry-out order or through the drive-thru at participating restaurants. 

Several restaurants will also deliver food to various first responder locations throughout the area depending on store staffing levels.

