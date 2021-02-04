x
McDonald's offering free breakfast to students and teachers on April 5

On Monday students in third through eighth grade accompanied by a parent or guardian, and teachers with valid school ID can get their free breakfast from 6-9 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Students and teachers can get their state testing started on the right foot with free breakfast from participating McDonald’s. 

On Monday (April 5) from 6-9 a.m. students in third through eighth grade accompanied by a parent or guardian, and teachers with a valid school ID in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley will be eligible for this offer.

The free breakfast consists of a choice of a Fruit and Maple Oatmeal, apple slices, and a choice of 1% low-fat milk or an Honest Kids Apple Juice Box for students.

Teachers can choose from an Egg McMuffin, any size hot or iced drip coffee, and apple slides for teachers. 

This offer is take-out only and is not available in the Drive-Thru. 

Covid-19 safety protocols will be followed, and masks are required to enter a restaurant.

