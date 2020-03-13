McDonald’s giving free breakfast to students and teachers on the first day of state testing

Students in grades 3-8 and teachers with a valid ID will be eligible for free breakfast from 6-9 a.m. on the first day of testing Apr. 6.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — McDonald’s wants students to start their first day of state testing on a healthy note, so they will be offering them a free breakfast Monday (Apr. 6).

McDonald’s restaurants in Northwest Arkansas and the river valley will be participating.

Students in grades 3-8 and teachers with a valid ID will be eligible for free breakfast from 6-9 a.m. on the first day of testing.

The breakfast will include choice of an Egg White Delight McMuffin Sandwich or Fruit and Maple Oatmeal, apple slices, and a choice of 1% low-fat milk or an Honest Kids Apple Juice Box.

Studies show that students who eat breakfast on the morning of a standardized test score significantly higher than those who do not have breakfast.

“It’s our pleasure to offer a wholesome, well-balanced meal to Arkansas students to help them prepare for their state testing,” said Bill Mathews, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator. “We are committed to supporting our community and want our students to be as successful as possible on these very important tests. That’s tough to do without a healthy breakfast.”

In order to take advantage of the offer, students should visit a participating McDonald’s with a parent or guardian, and teachers should present a valid teacher/school identification.