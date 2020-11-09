McConnell appoints Cotton to Commission on Combatting Synthetic Opioid Trafficking

CCSOT is tasked with developing a strategy to stop the flow of synthetic opioids into the United States.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has appointed Senator Tom Cotton to the Commission on Combating Synthetic Opioid Trafficking (CCSOT).

Senators Cotton and Schumer created CCSOT in their Fentanyl Sanctions Act, which was passed as part of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

"Synthetic opioids are produced in countries like China and then shipped to the United States, where the drugs kill tens of thousands of Americans each year. We need a comprehensive strategy to shut down this deadly trade, and I’m honored to be chosen by Leader McConnell for this assignment,” said Cotton.

The Commission comprises the Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy; Administrator of the DEA; Secretary of Homeland Security; Secretary of Defense; Secretary of the Treasury; Secretary of State; Director of National Intelligence; and two members each (one who is a member of their respective chamber of Congress and one who is not) appointed by the Senate Majority Leader, Senate Minority Leader, Speaker of the House, and House Minority Leader.

Senators Cotton and Markey were appointed to fill the member slots.