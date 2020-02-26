Mayor gives State of the City address in Rogers

Mayor Greg Hines delivered the State of the City address at the Rogers City Hall Tuesday (Feb. 25).

ROGERS, Ark. — The Mayor of Rogers delivered his State of the City address Tuesday (Feb. 25). Mayor Greg Hines discussed everything that happened in 2019 ranging from a natural disaster to major growth and milestones.

‘It’s an exciting time to live in the city of Rogers and I am honored to serve as your mayor,” Hines said.

“The tornado that hit our community in October was outside of the 2009 ice storm probably the single largest natural disaster that has occurred in my life time,” Hines said.

The mayor commended the city departments who worked tirelessly along side electric crews to restore power and clean up the devastation in the community.

“We are not prepared to respond to those types of devastating natural disasters on a regular basis thank God we don’t have to, but I think our folks showed we can when we are called to,” Hines said.

In addition to storm recovery, Mayor Hines addressed the growth seen in the city over the last year. Over 2,200 jobs were created which was a 6.2 percent increase from 2018.

The Mayor said new construction in Rogers is booming. There are currently $250 million in private capital investment projects under construction or in the pipeline.

Thanks to a $300 million bond issue passed in 2018 Mayor Hines said work has already started on projects for the police, fire, parks and transportation departments.

Rogers Fire Chief Tom Jenkins said the support from the community has opened many doors for his department.

“It’s always refreshing to work for a city that values public safety,” Jenkins said. ”We have to take care of our fire fighters that are out there everyday all hours of the night.”

According to Jenkins all of the projects for the Fire Department will be completes by the end of this year. The list of additions and improvements include multiple new fire trucks, updates to the training facility, and the construction of Station 8.