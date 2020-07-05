May 8-10 KOA Care Camps presents virtual 'Big Weekend'

The three-day family-friendly fundraiser includes activities such as campfire singalongs, family s'mores building, "star party" for budding astronomers, and more.

KOA Care Camps is hosting a "Virtual Big Weekend" with camping-themed fun May 8-10.

Families can register for the event and enjoy a great variety of performances and fun activities from home while helping kids with cancer and their families.

Last year, $1.8 million was raised, with proceeds helping send children with cancer to summer camps.

Care Camps believes healing doesn’t just happen in hospitals.

Originally created in 1984, KOA Care Camps is a network of 135 specialized summer camps for children facing cancer and their siblings.

Normally the fundraiser is held at Care Camps' campgrounds, but due to the coronavirus outbreak, it is being held virtually this year.

The three-day online event will include art activities, a campfire singalong, family s'mores building, a movie night, a "bear hunt" scavenger hunt, designing your own dream camper, virtual tent building, nature talks, camp cooking classes, campfire stories, musical performances, a pancake breakfast, a non-denominational service, and a NASA astronomy demonstration.

A $10 family pass registration fee will grant access to all three days of the event, with all funds supporting KOA Care Camps.

You will receive an invite to join the event’s ‘base camp’ on Facebook once you register.

Register your family HERE.

Care Camp’s mission is to allow children living with cancer to experience the joy, healing, and freedom that comes from attending specialized oncology camps where they can just be themselves.

Through the camp experience, they can learn many of the skills necessary to meet the extraordinary challenges that they will face while fighting their disease.

Schedule of Events - All times are Eastern Standard Time

Friday:

4:00 p.m. - Care Camps Rocks! Art Activity

5:00 p.m. - Design Your Dream Camper/RV

6:00 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies

6:30 p.m. - S'mores World Record

7:30 p.m. - Family Fort-Building

8:30 p.m. - Campfire Stories "Who Pooped in the Park?"

Saturday:

11:00 a.m. - "We're Going on a Bear Hunt" Family Scavenger Hunt

12:00 p.m. - Meet the Animals at the Yellowstone Wildlife Sanctuary

1:00 p.m. - Learn Your Camp Dance

2:00 p.m. - Kids Yoga Class

3:00 p.m. - Where the Wild Things Are with Jeff the Nature Guy

4:00 p.m. - Tent Building Tutorial and Race

6:00 p.m. - Campfire Stories "The Boy of Steel"

7:30 p.m. - Fireside Concert with Stephanie Quayle

8:30 p.m. - Campfire Stories "Curious George Goes Camping

9:00 p.m. - Nighttime Astronomy Star Party

Sunday

11:00 a.m. - "Campcakes" Pancake Breakfast

11:30 a.m. - Encouragement Posters & Mother's Day Cards

12:00 p.m. - NASA "Our Magnetic Sun" Astronomy

1:00 p.m. - Closing Ceremonies

KOA Care Camps virtual 'Big Weekend' 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

Your support helps Care Camps provide healing, hope, and fun to children with cancer.

To support kids with cancer you can donate HERE.

You can learn more about Care Camps’ virtual ‘Big Weekend’ HERE.