Maxine's Tap Room 'yarn bombed' for 70th anniversary

About $500 worth of yarn was used to cover the iconic Fayetteville bar.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Local artists "yarn bombed" Maxine's Tap Room in Fayetteville for the iconic bar's 70th anniversary.

The artist, who call themselves 'Crochetitvillle,' nearly covered the entire outside of Maxine's with what looks like a giant, colorful homemade Afghan blanket.

The group consists of around a dozen artists, and they came up with the idea to help celebrate National Crochet Month and to commemorate Maxine's 70th anniversary.

It took about four months to complete the artwork, and it will stay up for one month.

The yarn the artists use is acrylic and doesn't absorb natural fibers, so they are hoping it will withstand the weather for the entire month of March.

Gina Gallina, the artist in charge of planning the 'yarn bomb' artwork, says she had no idea what they were getting themselves into.

"How does one 'yarn bomb' a building? We didn't know until we got there. So, it was a lot of fun to go 'Okay, how about this? How about this? And we made it work," Gallina said.

About $500 worth of yarn was put to use in the project.