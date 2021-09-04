Massive painting to be installed in Rogers Experimental House

One of the largest paintings in the world will be installed in the Rogers Experimental House (RXH) on Monday (April 19).

ROGERS, Ark. — One of the largest paintings in the world will be installed in the Rogers Experimental House (RXH), Monday (April 19). The painting, entitled “Eternity” is one of several other works to be displayed at the RXH. Five of which were recently included in the Indigenous Peoples Exhibition at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

The RXH will be hosting United Nations Art Ambassador Ibiyinka “Ibi” Olufemi Alao as the organization’s first guest artist in residence from April 19 to May 30, 2021.

A 100' wide and 12' tall painting on canvas will be hung in the RXH gallery and studio space of the historic Downtown Rogers property.

Alao will be adding to the painting which will be serving as a backdrop for community events as a component of Alao's artist residency.

The public is invited to Art on the Bricks Art Walk on May 13 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The massive painting will be serving as a backdrop for live music and dance performance.

Alao is collaborating with other artists, musicians, and dancers throughout the residency in order that additional programs and performances will be scheduled in this creative community center.

Aside from being an artist, Alao, is also an architect, writer, film director, and musical theater composer. In 2005, he was named Nigeria’s United Nations Ambassador of Art. Alao is the winner of the prestigious grand prize of the United Nations’ International Art Competition from entries from 61 countries. He also has a children's book, Ibi's Fireflies that won the Grand Prize of the 2016/2017 Scholastic "Kids are Authors" contest. Ibi's Fireflies is a story based on a personal childhood experience as well as one of his paintings, "Eternity in our Hearts."

Alao will engage in the NWA community with his visual and verbal storytelling and facilitating interactive dance, music composition, and creative writing experiences inspired by his art, music, and video animation creations during his guest residency. His programs and creative workshops incorporate messages of peace, hope, love, forgiveness, and unity.