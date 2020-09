According to a Barling firefighter, it is a gas main line that's on fire.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Emergency crews are at the corner of Zero Street and Massard Road in Fort Smith after a fire broke out in the area Wednesday (Sept. 16) night.

According to a Barling firefighter, it is a gas main line that's on fire.

The Fort Smith Fire Department and Barling Fire Department are on the scene trying to contain the fire.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story.