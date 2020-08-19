Massive fire continues to burn hours after it started at factory in Grand Prairie

Details of the fire are not known. WFAA has reached out to local officials for more information.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

A massive fire broke out at the Poly-America factory in Grand Prairie sometime overnight into Wednesday morning. The fire was still burning hours later.

The company's headquarters are located at 2000 W Marshall Drive.

Many have reported that the fire and smoke can be seen for miles.

At least two fire departments, Grand Prairie and Cedar Hill, were on scene, as well as the DFW Airport foam sprayer.

Details of the fire are not known. WFAA has reached out to local officials for more information.

Some of the roadways in the area are blocked to traffic. Spur 303 is shut down in between President George Bush Turnpike and Highway 360.

The line of fire in #GrandPrairie appears to be right where you see the long line in the middle of this satellite image.



There is a train track and power lines along that same stretch.#IAmUp pic.twitter.com/5mvIc9s76J — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) August 19, 2020

WFAA crews at the scene said there was no obvious odor and estimated the size of the fire to be around a football field.

Headquartered in Grand Prairie, Poly-America produces polyethylene products, including trash bags and plastic sheeting, and recycles and compounds polyethylene, according to its website.

Massive fire breaks out at Poly-America in Grand Prairie 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7