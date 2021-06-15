Crews battle massive apartment fire in Fayetteville, one person injured

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville fire crews are on the scene of a large apartment fire at The Village off S. Shiloh Drive on W. Blackstone Crossing in Fayetteville.
According to the Fayetteville fire chief, several ambulances have been called to the scene. We do not yet know if anyone was hurt or the extent of any possible injuries. EMS is on the scene.
One person was sent to the hospital, and one cat and one dog died in the fire, according to renters.
5NEWS crews are arriving on the scene and will have more info for you shortly. Please check back for updates.
WATCH: Fire at The Village in Fayetteville
Pictures: Fire at The Village in Fayetteville
Fire crews battle fire at 'The Village' in Fayetteville
1 / 4