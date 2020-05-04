Masked bunch robs Fort Smith Dillard's

FSPD says the suspects were described as black males and black females ranging from 16-25 years of age.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Dillard's in Fort Smith was robbed by multiple individuals Saturday (April 4), according to Fort Smith Police.

The Dillard's employees contacted police around 5:30 p.m. to report what was at first presumed to be a vehicle theft.

One employee informed police that approximately seven individuals both males and females were checking car door handles and eventually accessed two vehicles. One vehicle was red of an unknown model, and the other a tan Chevy truck.

According to the employee, they were carrying a lot of clothing and they drove off.

Other Dillard's employees reported there were approximately 10 people. They said all but one were wearing a facemask. FSPD says the suspects were described as black males and black females ranging from 16-25 years of age.

Some of the suspects were caught on in-store surveillance video.

The individuals reportedly entered the store, grabbed approximately $5,000 worth of clothing and fled on foot.

One of the individuals tripped and dropped an armload but still managed to escape in one of the vehicles.

Before police could arrive, the individuals made it onto I-540.

The Fort Smith Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this theft please contact the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division at 479-709-5116. Additionally, they would encourage other businesses in the area to be mindful of this crime and pay close attention to suspicious activity.

Police say during the COVID-19 pandemic, any customer simply wearing a mask should not be a concern to call the police. However, if you notice concealment of property or anything suspicious and suspect a crime is being committed, do not hesitate to contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.

Members of the FSPD Criminal Investigations Division are actively working the case and more information will be released as it becomes available.