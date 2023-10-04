Fort Smith Marshals Museum hosting job fairs

If you couldn't make it today, there will be more opportunities next week.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The U.S. Marshals Museum (USMM) in Fort Smith is hosting three job fairs this month. The first job fair is being held today, Saturday, April 22 at the USMM until 2 p.m.

They are looking for full-time, part-time and seasonal work.

Here is a list of the job responsibilities:

Greet and assist USMM guests

Operate various systems including Altru and Shopify software

Process customer transactions including ticket, retail, and online sales

Responsible for cash and inventory control.

USMM asks that you bring a printed resume, 3 contacts and contact information.

If you are interested and couldn't make it today, there will be two other opportunities for you to attend. The next job fair is on Monday, April 24 from 1-4 p.m. and the last one will be Wednesday, April 26 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The U.S. Marshals Museum is located at 789 Riverfront Drive.

