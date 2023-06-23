Marshallese Farmers Market to kick off this weekend in Springdale

The event will be held Saturday, June 24 from 9 a.m. to noon.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Marshallese Farmers Market is set to kick off this Saturday, June 24, in Springdale.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Jones Center located at 922 East Emma Avenue.

There will be food, crafts, music, a "cooking demo with a taste test," and prizes.

The Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and the Marshallese Educational Initiative will be present with their booths to share information.

