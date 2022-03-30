Marco's Pizza feeding first responders

Marco's Pizza in Springdale has been handing out food to first responders, emergency crews and families as a way to give back to the community.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — As emergency medical services try to pick up after the devastation left behind by Wednesday morning’s tornado, people are using this as an opportunity to rally together.

One man is looking to give back what he got out of the community. Kyle Putman is the manager at Marco’s Pizza on Old Missouri Road in Springdale. He spent Wednesday tracking down people impacted by the tornado in need of a meal.

“It’s just a way to give back to the community. I mean we want to be supporters of the community and the community has done a lot for us. When I woke up this morning and I found out the first thing I thought was, you know, I wanted to make sure my team members were safe and that they were okay,” Putman said.

After checking in on his team, Kyle gathered everyone on staff to push out pizzas for people in need and those searching and recovering the area. Putman decided to make Wednesday a free pizza delivery day.

“But those guys back there they’ve probably been ups since the storm hit and they’ve been up they’ve been working. And they say they haven’t eaten anything,” he said.

Putman found a family recovering their belongings at their property, while out delivering pizzas. He stopped on the side of the road and in a welcoming spirit hopped out and offered a hot pizza, providing the calm in the storm.

“That’s exactly what I was afraid of that there’s people out here trying to help and hadn’t had a thing all day haven’t had time to stop. And for us to just meet them right where they are and for us to go out and seek these guys out and get them a hot fresh meal on a rainy cold nasty rough day it’s my pleasure, really.”

Putman said doing good deeds is part of his upbringing and faith. He says he wouldn’t be where he is without the help of his own community.

“I think it’s just my faith in general. My faith in general is instilled in me to want to do the right thing to want to help and I always knew that any time I was ever gonna be in a position to help others we’re gonna do it. And that’s gonna be part of our culture in our stores is helping others," said Putman.

Putman says he’s going to hand out free pizzas until there’s no longer a need.

