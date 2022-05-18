Manslaughter charges filed against impaired driver 9 months after man killed in Oklahoma crash

The state of Oklahoma is bringing manslaughter charges against the driver who crossed the center line of Hwy. 112 killing Bobby Northern in August of 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

POCOLA, Okla. — After nine months, charges are being brought against the driver in a deadly crash that killed a Fort Smith man.

Bobby Northern was killed in a crash after a vehicle crossed the center line of Highway 112 and hit his vehicle head-on.

The crash claimed Northern's life in the early morning hours of August 7, 2021. Pocola Police say the crash happened on Highway 112 North in Pocola, Okla.

The State of Oklahoma has filed first-degree manslaughter charges against Amber Rae Walker of Shady Point, whose vehicle crossed the center line, killing Northern.

The lawsuit claims Walker was driving with a blood alcohol concentration of .08 or higher which made her incapable of driving a vehicle.

An arrest warrant was issued for Walker on May 4, 2022. It's unclear at this time if she has been taken into custody.

If convicted, Walker could face at least four years in prison.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.