x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Mansfield Schools pivot to remote learning Dec. 1-2 due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Students will work from home remotely, and Each campus has prepared an approach specific to the age group served.
Credit: MGN

MANSFIELD, Arkansas — Mansfield schools will pivot to remote learning on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Wednesday, Dec. 2 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases district-wide. 

Students will work from home remotely, and Each campus has prepared an approach specific to the age group served.  

Teachers and staff will be available for online learning as planned.  

Mansfield Administration will use this time to assess and coordinate with ADH to prepare for the best action for the following days.  

Mansfield School District encourages parents to contact their child’s Principal's office with concerns. 

Related Articles