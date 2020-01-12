Mansfield Schools pivot to remote learning Dec. 1-2 due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Students will work from home remotely, and Each campus has prepared an approach specific to the age group served.

MANSFIELD, Arkansas — Mansfield schools will pivot to remote learning on Tuesday, Dec. 1 and Wednesday, Dec. 2 due to an increase in COVID-19 cases district-wide.

Teachers and staff will be available for online learning as planned.

Mansfield Administration will use this time to assess and coordinate with ADH to prepare for the best action for the following days.