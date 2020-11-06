Mayor: Anyone who recently visited the Mansfield City Hall should get tested for COVID-19

Anyone who has visited the Mansfield City Hall since reopening on June 1 is being encouraged to get tested for the coronavirus.

MANSFIELD, Ark. — Anyone who has visited the Mansfield City Hall since reopening on June 1 is being encouraged to get tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mansfield Mayor Buddy Black said two employees of the City Hall have tested positive for COVID-19. Black also said two Mansfield residents have tested positive for the virus.

Black told 5NEWS he is working with Mercy to get a testing site open in the city. Until then, the Mayor suggests anyone who may have come in contact with those who tested positive to get screened at a free clinic site in the River Valley.

The Mansfield City Hall employees who tested positive are quarantined and are doing okay, according to Black. City Hall has now been closed again.