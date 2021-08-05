Mansfield boy wins video contest; 1st guest to experience new Parrot Island tube slide

The O'hana Highway is a two-person tube slide and will officially open on Saturday (Aug. 7).

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A Mansfield boy will be the first to slide down the newest Parrot Island Waterpark slide today (Aug. 5).

Parrot Island announced the "First to Slide" contest in June, inviting 18 and under youth to submit videos showing why they should be the first guest to slide down the park's new slide.

Colt Allbritton was announced the winner and will be the first lucky park visitor to ride the O'hana Highway on Thursday (Aug. 5) afternoon.