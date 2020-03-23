x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Mana now offering TeleVisit allowing patients to visit their doctor virtually

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several insurance plans, Medicaid, and Medicare are covering this service like an in-person office visit.
Credit: Mana

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Patients can stay safe at home and request a visit with their doctor online.

A TeleVisit is a real-time appointment with your provider using your smartphone, tablet, or computer. 

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several insurance plans, Medicaid, and Medicare are covering this service like an in-person office visit. 

Your insurance co-pays and deductibles will apply.

Your provider will assess your symptoms, recommend a plan of care, and can even send a prescription if needed.

 Call your doctor's office to speak to a nurse who will determine if a TeleVisit is appropriate for you. 

The following MANA Clinics are currently offering TeleVisits:

  • Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic (479-521-8200)
  • MANA Family Medicine Har-Ber (479-361-1020)
  • MANA Family Medicine North (479-443-3536)
  • MANA Family Medicine Pinnacle Hills (479-464-5599)
  • MANA Family Medicine Prairie Grove (479-267-5600)
  • MANA Family Medicine South (479-442-2822)
  • MANA Family Medicine Springdale (479-750-3630)
  • MANA Family Medicine Thompson (479-756-1300)
  • Northwest Arkansas Pediatrics (479-442-7322)
  • MANA Urgent Care College (479-521-0200)
  • MANA Urgent Care Wedington (479-442-0006)

For an appointment visit: https://www.mana.md/televisit/ 

RELATED: Coronavirus cases in Arkansas rise to 165

RELATED: Almost 27% of COVID-19 Arkansas cases in three nursing homes