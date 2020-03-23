Mana now offering TeleVisit allowing patients to visit their doctor virtually

During the COVID-19 pandemic, several insurance plans, Medicaid, and Medicare are covering this service like an in-person office visit.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Patients can stay safe at home and request a visit with their doctor online.

A TeleVisit is a real-time appointment with your provider using your smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Your insurance co-pays and deductibles will apply.

Your provider will assess your symptoms, recommend a plan of care, and can even send a prescription if needed.

Call your doctor's office to speak to a nurse who will determine if a TeleVisit is appropriate for you.

The following MANA Clinics are currently offering TeleVisits:

Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic (479-521-8200)

MANA Family Medicine Har-Ber (479-361-1020)

MANA Family Medicine North (479-443-3536)

MANA Family Medicine Pinnacle Hills (479-464-5599)

MANA Family Medicine Prairie Grove (479-267-5600)

MANA Family Medicine South (479-442-2822)

MANA Family Medicine Springdale (479-750-3630)

MANA Family Medicine Thompson (479-756-1300)

Northwest Arkansas Pediatrics (479-442-7322)

MANA Urgent Care College (479-521-0200)

MANA Urgent Care Wedington (479-442-0006)