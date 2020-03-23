Mana now offering TeleVisit allowing patients to visit their doctor virtually

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Patients can stay safe at home and request a visit with their doctor online.
A TeleVisit is a real-time appointment with your provider using your smartphone, tablet, or computer.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, several insurance plans, Medicaid, and Medicare are covering this service like an in-person office visit.
Your insurance co-pays and deductibles will apply.
Your provider will assess your symptoms, recommend a plan of care, and can even send a prescription if needed.
Call your doctor's office to speak to a nurse who will determine if a TeleVisit is appropriate for you.
The following MANA Clinics are currently offering TeleVisits:
- Fayetteville Diagnostic Clinic (479-521-8200)
- MANA Family Medicine Har-Ber (479-361-1020)
- MANA Family Medicine North (479-443-3536)
- MANA Family Medicine Pinnacle Hills (479-464-5599)
- MANA Family Medicine Prairie Grove (479-267-5600)
- MANA Family Medicine South (479-442-2822)
- MANA Family Medicine Springdale (479-750-3630)
- MANA Family Medicine Thompson (479-756-1300)
- Northwest Arkansas Pediatrics (479-442-7322)
- MANA Urgent Care College (479-521-0200)
- MANA Urgent Care Wedington (479-442-0006)
For an appointment visit: https://www.mana.md/televisit/