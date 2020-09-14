x
Man who allegedly sent full frontal nudes to 12-year-old girl arrested with help from Truckers Against Predators

33-year-old Zachary Woosley is believed to be from either Van Buren, Oklahoma City or Tulsa. Truckers Against Predators shared a live video of the arrest.
33-year-old Zachary Woosley, believed to be from either Van Buren, Ark., Oklahoma City, Okla. or Tulsa, Okla. was arrested for allegedly sending full frontal nudes to a 12-year-old girl.

Truckers Against Predators (TAP) shared a live video of the arrest writing, “He’s getting shiny bracelets tonight courtesy of the police department, and our team!”

In the live video TAP member states, “This is what happens in Arkansas, Missouri and every other state when you’re trying to have sex with a child. The police are sick and tired of it, the d.a.’s are sick and tired of it, everybody’s tired of it. If you’re on here, and you’re a pedophile, and you’re thinking about meeting a kid, you might want to think twice about that. We’re not the only team around. We’re all monitoring the internet, and we’ll find you, and you will go to jail.”

