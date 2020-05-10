Man wanted in Washington Co. for failing to register as sex offender escapes attempted arrest in Lamar

Johnson Co. Sheriff's Office is looking for Michael Don Jacobson, who allegedly fled on foot during a traffic stop when a Lamar officer attempted to arrest him.

LAMAR, Arkansas — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is trying to locate a man wanted for a felony warrant out of Washington County for a Failure to Register as a Sex Offender charge.

Michael Don Jacobson fled on foot during a traffic stop when a Lamar officer attempted to arrest him, according to WCSO.

Jacobson was last seen on foot in the area of Hickey Town Road, in Lamar.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact JCSO at (479) 754-2200.

Jacobson is also a wanted parole absconder, according to WCSO.