Man steals tip money from Benson's Grill in Fort Smith, returns later to give it back

*UPDATE* I would like to thank all of you fine folks for your kind words and sharing of our post about about the tip money that was stolen from our waitress and cook earlier this week. At 7:30 this evening (3 1/2 hours after I made this post) the person in the video showed up and returned ALL of the money that he had taken earlier. He left his name and number for me to contact and, when I called him, was very apologetic and contrite. I am appreciative of him stepping up and taking responsibility for his actions and not only returning the money but offering a name and phone number so that he could apologize. I am grateful that, with our friends and customers assistance, we have been able to get this money back into the hands of the people that earned it. As my Dad always used to say “ all is well that ends well”. Thanks again for your help. Don Greetings Fort Smith! We here at Benson's are hopeful that you all are doing well as we continue to navigate Covid 19. Just wanted to share some good news as well as some unfortunate news with you today. The good news is that we are still open 24/7 serving you through GrubHub, DoorDash, pick up, or curbside. Unfortunately, we are still not able to open our lobby for dine-in service, but look forward to a day soon that we can invite you back into our lobby, get somes BG grub served to you on a PLATE, and get caught up on what's been going on with all of you since all of this started. Our inability to be able to open our lobby during Phases I has been difficult and trying for myself and our staff, but we have continued to work hard to maintain our relationship with you, our customers, and are grateful for your business and kind words. Which brings me to the unfortunate news that I would like to share with you and ask for your help with. Earlier this week the man in the video below came into the restaurant one evening to pick up a to-go order and then stole our waitress and cook's tip jar off of the cash register stand. As you can see from the video, he saw the tip jar, asked the waitress for some water to distract her, and while she was getting it, took the entire tip jar and put it in the bag that his food was in. As I am sure that you know, our folks work hard for their money and with our business being limited to take out and delivery, every dollar counts for them. I am going to add a couple of other photos below. I am trying to find out who this man is and contact him and give him the opportunity to repay this money to the folks who earned it. If you think that you can identify the man, please drop me a FB message and help me give him an opportunity to right this wrong. If you are able to help us, I would love to buy your lunch, and obviously, any info that you share will remain strictly confidential between you and I. If you do not know the identity of this man, we would be grateful if you would share our post to others who may be able to help. Thank you in advance for you help. * As an aside, I have already asked the folks that were working this particular evening how much that they thought was taken from them and I have made them whole. I would just like to let this man right his wrong before I involve the FSPD. Now, with all of that being said, once again thank you for continuing to allow us to serve you and we can't tell you how much we look forward to seeing you all sitting in a seat soon. Come see us! Don