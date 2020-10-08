Man steals cash from wallet found at a Fort Smith Walmart before turning it in

Fort Smith police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole cash out of a wallet at Walmart before taking the wallet to customer service.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man in the pictures below.

A victim unknowingly dropped his wallet at a Fort Smith Walmart location.

The suspect picked up the wallet, stole the cash out of it and then turned the wallet into the service desk, according to FSPD.

If you can help identify this man, please contact Detective Kelsey McMahan at (479) 709-5125.

You can also reach out to Fort Smith Crime Stoppers if you are interested in being eligible for a reward.