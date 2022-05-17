Man in stable condition after motorcycle vs SUV crash, safety tips for drivers

After several motorcycle crashes in our area, the most recent leaving a man to be airlifted to a Missouri hospital. Motorcycle foundations are giving safety tips.

ROGERS, Ark. — A Rogers man is in a hospital in Springfield, Missouri after a crash involving his motorcycle and an SUV Monday night.

The crash is one of several motorcycle crashes that have happened in the last few weeks.

Allen Davis, the motorcycle driver in this crash was airlifted to a hospital in Springfield, Missouri after being taken to Northwest Medical Center Bentonville.

"I'm going down Walnut, Walton or whatever,” said Davis, speaking through a yellow neck stabilizer and a hospital bed recalling what happened to him Monday night.

"Basically, from the knee down is destroyed,” said Davis’ sister Shannon Sharp. Telling 5NEWS, Davis’ knee, along with nearly every bone in his leg and foot is crushed.

"He also has 12 stitches on his head and some road rash," Sharp said.

However, Davis says he is thankful to be alive.

"When I turn left on 34th street,” Davis said. “I get off that light, there's a white SUV in the turning lane and they start turning. I lock up my break. I wait on my horn."

"He has a really, really loud train horn on his motorcycle and it didn't get her attention," Sharp said.

According to Rogers Police, the driver of the SUV was cited for careless driving.

Allen's entire family are avid motorcycle drivers. Allen himself has been driving for the past ten years and is asking motorists to pay attention and look out for bikers.

"We pay attention to cars a lot more than people think,” Sharp said. “Because we don't want to die!

As for Allen, he is still in the hospital and remains in stable condition. However, the road to recovery will be long and Allen is a contractor so, he'll be out of work for a while. The family has created this GoFundMe to help with oncoming medical bills.

After several motorcycle crashes in the area such as the one on Interstate 40 on May 12, which left three dead. The Motorcycle Safety Foundation gives these tips for car and truck drivers:

1. Over half of all fatal motorcycle crashes involve another vehicle. Most of the time, the car or truck driver, not the motorcyclist, is at fault. There are a lot more cars and trucks than motorcycles on the road, and some drivers don't "recognize" a motorcycle – they ignore it (usually unintentionally).

2. Because of its narrow profile, a motorcycle can be easily hidden in a car’s blind spots (door/roof pillars) or masked by objects or backgrounds outside a car (bushes, fences, bridges, etc). Take an extra moment to look for motorcycles, whether you're changing lanes or turning at intersections.

3. Because of its small size, a motorcycle may look farther away than it is. It may also be difficult to judge a motorcycle’s speed. When checking traffic to turn at an intersection or into (or out of) a driveway, predict a motorcycle is closer than it looks.

4. Motorcyclists often slow by downshifting or merely rolling off the throttle, thus not activating the brake light. Allow more following distance, say 3 or 4 seconds. At intersections, predict a motorcyclist may slow down without visual warning.

5. Motorcyclists often adjust position within a lane to be seen more easily and to minimize the effects of road debris, passing vehicles, and wind. Understand that motorcyclists adjust lane position for a purpose, not to be reckless or show off or to allow you to share the lane with them.

6. Turn signals on a motorcycle usually are not self-canceling, thus some riders (especially beginners) sometimes forget to turn them off after a turn or lane change. Make sure a motorcycle's signal is for real.

7. Maneuverability is one of a motorcycle's better characteristics, especially at slower speeds and with good road conditions, but don't expect a motorcyclist to always be able to dodge out of the way.

8. Stopping distance for motorcycles is nearly the same as for cars, but slippery pavement makes stopping quickly difficult. Allow more following distance behind a motorcycle because you can't always stop "on a dime."

9. When a motorcycle is in motion, see more than the motorcycle – see the person under the helmet, who could be your friend, neighbor, or relative.

10. If a driver crashes into a motorcyclist, bicyclist, or pedestrian and causes serious injury, the driver would likely never forgive himself/herself.

