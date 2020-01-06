Suspect arrested after man shot on North 48th Street in Fort Smith

Initial reports of a small child being with the suspect were taken from witnesses but turned out to be inaccurate, according to police.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Police are responding to a shooting on North 48th Street and Virginia Avenue in Fort Smith.

According to police, a 36-year-old man was shot through the arm and faces non-life threatening injuries.

According to Aric Mitchell with FSPD, police arrested the suspect 29-year-old David Piper in connection to the shooting.

FSPD is not seeking any further suspects at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

The motive for the shooting is not known at this time.