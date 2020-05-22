'Everyday Hero': Man driving along I-40 saves woman from house fire in Ozark

A man driving down Interstate 40 in Ozark is being called a hero after he alerted a woman her garage was on fire.

OZARK, Ark. — A man driving down Interstate 40 in Ozark is being called a hero after he alerted a woman her garage was on fire.

Steve McCormick spotted the smoke about a mile away from the house, and when he got close, he saw the flames and sprung into action.

“So I pulled over and right there was my first view it looked like a small house on fire,” said McCormick.

After stopping on the side of Interstate 40 in Ozark, Steve called 911 and then ran up the hill to the house.

“I just started banging on the door trying to get someone’s attention,” said McCormick.

An older woman answered the door, and Steve started helping.

“I opened the door and said your garage is on fire, throw me your keys,” said McCormick.

So the woman, Mrs. Juanita, threw him the keys, and he moved her before it could catch on fire.

Jaunita’s daughter Tammy Chriswell was at work when she got the call.

“Immediately, I know something had happened, and you just get that drop in your stomach feeling,” said Chriswell.

When Tammy arrived at the scene, she couldn’t believe her eyes knowing her mom was just a few feet away.

“I get here, and it’s just gone, completely gone,” said Chriswell.

Although part of the garage is gone, their loved one is not, and because of that, Tammy’s family considers Steve to be a hero.