Authorities rescue man stuck in rushing waters in Sebastian County

SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. — A man trapped on a concrete slab in a creek was rescued by emergency crews in south Sebastian County Monday (May 25).

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office, the rescue happened in a creek near the intersection of Highway 252 and Highway 71.

A downpour of rainfall from severe storms in the area caused the water in the creek to rush, sweeping the man away.

The concert slab he found safety on was part of an old bridge.