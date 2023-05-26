Man reported missing in Fort Smith

Police say Dustin Thomas was last seen leaving Mercy Hospital.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are asking for the public's help locating a man reported as missing and endangered as of May 26.

Police say Dustin Thomas, 41, was last seen leaving Mercy Hospital. According to police, Thomas was wearing a white tank top and grey shorts.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Thomas, call Fort Smith Police at 479-709-5000.

