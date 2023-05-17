Man lost on Buffalo River after swept under current, officials say

Salamanca was seen falling into the river without a life jacket was Grinder's Ferry, a section of the river 10 miles north of Marshall.

MARSHALL, Arkansas — According to the National Park Service, a 39-year-old man was swept under a current and never resurfaced while on the Buffalo River on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

The man was identified as Fidel Angel Salamanca Saravia from San Miguel, El Salvador. NPS said in a statement released Wednesday that a call came in of a swimmer in distress at Grinder's Ferry at around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Salamanca had "waded into the river, lost his footing, and was swept underwater by the river’s current, never resurfacing," NPS said.

About 25 minutes after receiving the call, park rangers arrived in the area on motorized boats and the Searcy County Sheriff's Office Dive Team searched the water until it got dark.

NPS said the area where Salamanca was seen falling into the river without a life jacket was Grinder's Ferry, a section of the river 10 miles north of Marshall.

While NPS says the search for Salamanca will continue over "the coming days" volunteers aren't needed and stressed the importance of being familiar with swimming in natural environments like rivers before heading in or near the water.

"Competency includes being able to independently resurface after unexpectedly going underwater, stay afloat, change position, and swim a distance to get out of the water safely. Prevent drownings by wearing life jackets and closely supervising children," the NPS said.

Officials also mentioned an incident that happened days before where there were "multiple" hospitalizations after people nearly drowned while visiting the Grinder's Ferry area on the Buffalo River.

