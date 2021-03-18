Man accused of killing woman with lawnmower blade pleads guilty, sentenced to life in prison

Steven Asher was accused of killing his girlfriend with a lawnmower blade in 2018. He will now spend life in prison for the crime.

POCOLA, Okla. — Editor's Note: The video attached is from 2019.

A man accused of killing his girlfriend with a lawnmower blade in eastern Oklahoma has pleaded guilty to the crime and will spend life in prison.

In August of 2018, Steven Asher of Hackett, Arkansas, was charged with first-degree murder for the stabbing death of Amanda Miller in the front yard of a home in Pocola, Oklahoma. He is also accused of injuring two people who attempted to intervene.

Asher ran from the scene and was later caught by Pocola police following a search that involved K-9 officers and a helicopter.

He had run-ins with the law before the incident. Officers had been called to his home twice before the fatal stabbing for domestic abuse situations.

Asher pleaded guilty to the murder on March 3, 2021, and was sentenced to life in prison without parole on March 16. He was also sentenced to over 10 years in prison for two assault and battery charges.